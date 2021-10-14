Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction

A Bryan man admits to DWI with three prior convictions.

As part of a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 58 year old Alfredo Caballero III was sentenced to six years in prison.

That punishment will be served at the same time as Caballero’s third DWI conviction in February 2015 from an arrest that took place in January 2014.

Caballero was in his sixth year of serving ten years probation for the third conviction when the pickup he was driving struck a parked SUV in downtown Bryan the night of May 26.

According to the Bryan police report, Caballero threw his keys at the victim. The victim said Caballero was kicked out of a bar because he was so intoxicated.

The arrest report also stated that Caballero told a BPD officer that “it was not safe for him to be driving, because of all of the alcohol he had consumed.”