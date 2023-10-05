Bryan Man Admits To Four Residential Burglaries In A Plea Agreement With The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office

A Bryan man appears in Brazos County district court one year to the date that he committed the first of four residential burglaries in College Station.

33 year old Emanuel Twitty Sr. admitted that two of the burglaries were with the intent to sexually abuse women and two of the burglaries were with the intent to steal property.

A plea agreement between Twitty and the Brazos County district attorney’s office includes a 45 year prison sentence.

Twitty has to serve at least half of the time before he is released on parole.

And Twitty will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors say College Station police investigators found information on Twitty’s phone that revealed he was researching burglaries and sexual abuse of women, as well as local apartments were college students lived.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On October 2, 2023, Emanuel Twitty, 33, of Bryan was sentenced to 45 years in prison for two counts of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Theft and two counts of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Sexually Abuse.

As a result of these pleas, Twitty will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half his sentence.

On October 3, 2022, Detective Joshua Street with the College Station Police Department began investigating a series of burglaries in College Station. Detective Street discovered a similar suspect description in each of the burglaries, as well as similar suspect behavior.

On September 8, 2022, a victim called the College Station Police Department to report that she had awaked in her room to an unknown male standing over her bed. The victim stated that the man had a

gun and told her they were “going to have some fun.” The victim fought back against the suspect and ran out of the apartment. The suspect fled before police arrived.

On September 30, 2022, a victim called College Station Police to report that she had awakened in her apartment to find a man in a mask standing over her. The man groped her and began strangling her when she fought back. The victim was able to escape from the suspect and he fled the scene. The victim was examined by forensic nurses at Baylor Scott and White, who obtained DNA samples from the victim’s neck and observed her to have injuries consistent with being strangled.

On October 2, 2022, College Station Police responded to a Burglary in progress call. Police responded and found the Defendant in the process of fleeing the apartment with property belonging to the

victims of the October 2nd Burglary.

Detective Street compared the descriptions of the suspect, obtained multiple surveillance and traffic cam videos, interviewed multiple witnesses, and obtained a search warrant for Defendant’s phone and his DNA. Searches on the defendant’s phone revealed that he was researching burglaries and sexual abuse of women, as well as local apartments for college students.

GPS location data on the defendant’s phone placed him at the scenes of the September 8th and September 30th burglaries.

Finally, DNA obtained from the neck of the September 30th victim was analyzed and linked the defendant to that attack.

Assistant district attorney Jessica Escue issued the following statement: “Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to know that there will be swift and severe repercussions from the criminal justice system.”