A Bryan man admits to drunk driving for the sixth and seventh time.

A news release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office says 62 year old Carl Young pleaded guilty to DWI from a traffic stop on Halloween in 2022 where he had a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .242.

Young also pleaded guilty to DWI from a traffic stop on July 4, 2019 where his blood alcohol level was more than two and a half times the legal limit at .216.

The plea agreement between Young and the D.A.’s office includes a 25 year prison sentence.

The D.A.’s office confirmed to WTAW News that since 1990, Young has a total of four DWI convictions in Brazos County, one in Caldwell County, and two in the city of Huntsville.

Prosecutors also say Young has prior convictions for arson and rape.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Carl Young, 62, pled guilty to two separate charges of Driving While Intoxicated—3rd or more offenses and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge David Hilburn.

On July 4th 2019, the Bryan Police Department received a call about a drunk driver near the intersection of Villa Maria and 2818. The caller told BPD that a Suburban was driving erratically and had almost hit their vehicle.

BPD responded to the call and pulled over the Suburban that the Defendant was driving. While talking with officers on scene, the Defendant exhibited multiple signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Inside the Defendant’s Suburban, officers found multiple open alcohol containers. The officers conducted a field sobriety test and the Defendant was arrested on-scene for Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or More Offense. After the arrest, a blood test showed the Defendant’s blood alcohol content to be .216, which is more than two times the legal limit.

While out on bond for the July 4, 2019 offense, the Defendant was arrested on October 31, 2022 for another Felony Driving While Intoxicated offense. In that offense, Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over the Defendant’s vehicle after the Defendant was observed by deputies to be swerving and failing to maintain a single lane.

After the deputies attempted to stop the Defendant, he drove into the intersection with a red light. He then stopped his vehicle directly in the middle of that intersection. While talking with the Deputies, the Defendant was observed to have slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Deputies also found a half-empty, open bottle of liquor in the Defendant’s vehicle. Defendant’s blood alcohol content in this arrest was determined to be .242, which is over three times the legal limit.

In addition, the Defendant had previous convictions for Arson and Rape.

Assistant district attorney David Kaldas issued the following statement: “Citizens of Brazos County should be able to enjoy holidays safely without the fear of drunk drivers on our roads. Those who

repeatedly choose to put lives at risk will be prosecuted and punished.”