Bryan Man Admits To A Family Violence Assault After Telling The Judge He Was Innocent

A Bryan man who wrote a Brazos County district judge saying he did not assault a family member almost two years ago, enters a plea agreement where he admits to the felony charge.

43 year old Teran Gonzalez received a two year prison sentence with credit for serving almost six months in jail.

The agreement, which dismisses a felony drug charge, also means Gonzalez has no right to appeal this conviction.

Online court records show this is Gonzalez’s second trip to prison. In 2011 he received a ten year sentence for felony drug possession.