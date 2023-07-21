Bryan Man Admits To A Family Violence Assault After Telling The Judge He Was Innocent

July 21, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo of the Brazos County courthouse taken May 3, 2022.
Photo of Teran Gonzalez from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A Bryan man who wrote a Brazos County district judge saying he did not assault a family member almost two years ago, enters a plea agreement where he admits to the felony charge.

43 year old Teran Gonzalez received a two year prison sentence with credit for serving almost six months in jail.

The agreement, which dismisses a felony drug charge, also means Gonzalez has no right to appeal this conviction.

Online court records show this is Gonzalez’s second trip to prison. In 2011 he received a ten year sentence for felony drug possession.

Screen shot from a letter filed in Brazos County district court case 21-04333-CRF-361 | State of Texas Vs. Teran Gonzalez.
