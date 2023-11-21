Bryan Man Admits To 30 Crimes In Plea Agreement With The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office

A Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office disposes of 30 crimes in 20 criminal cases dating back to 2019.

The controlling sentence for 34 year old Maurice Rollo Jr. is 20 years for assaulting and threatening a Bryan police officer in May of 2021.

Online court records show those pleas were made on the same day that Rollo admitted to a total of 11 felony and 19 misdemeanor crimes.

14 of the 30 crimes involved possessing drugs.

Rollo also pleaded guilty to one DWI, three counts of driving with an invalid license, and three criminal mischiefs.

Prosecutors say Rollo’s criminal history, which dates back to 2007, includes convictions for burglary of a habitation and family violence assault with a prior conviction.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, Maurice Rollo, Jr., pled guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison Assault of a Peace Officer and Retaliation. He was also convicted and sentenced on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to deliver 4-200 grams.

On May 16, 2021, the defendant was pulled over by a Bryan Police Officer for failing to signal a turn. The defendant immediately exited the vehicle and became verbally combative with the officer and refused to follow the officer’s directions. The defendant told the officer that he was going to run, which prompted the officer to place him in handcuffs. The defendant then began yelling for the passenger in his vehicle to lock the vehicle and take the keys so that officers could not search it.

The defendant began resisting the officer and struck him in the groin with his knee and made attempts to kick the officer. Over 13 grams of methamphetamine was also found in the defendant’s vehicle, an amount consistent with the sale of narcotics.

After bonding out of jail, the defendant was again arrested on March 23, 2022. After being pulled over by the Bryan Police Department, the defendant became agitated and threw his car keys on top of a building. When the vehicle was later searched, over 17 grams of methamphetamine was located, which was consistent with the sale of narcotics.

During transport to the jail, the defendant made numerous threats to multiple officers, including that he would assault and sexually assault them and their family members when he got out of jail. While making these threats, the defendant attempted to get out of his handcuffs and come through the partition in the police vehicle. On this occasion, as well as during other arrests, he intentionally caused damage to Bryan police vehicles.

The defendant has a criminal history dating back to 2007 and has previous convictions for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction.

Assistant district attorney Anjelica Harris issued the following statement: “Police officers put their lives at risk every day in the line of duty as they serve and protect our community. This defendant repeatedly chose to disregard the lawful orders of police officers as he assaulted and threatened multiple officers. Defendants who choose to threaten and assault officers must be held accountable for their actions.”