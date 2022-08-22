Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years.

After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.

According to the Brazos County D-A’s office, Wortham’s punishment in both cases will be served at the same time.

And Wortham still faces charges in Colorado County of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On August 10, 2022, Joshua Wortham was sentenced to the maximum of 10 years in prison for the offense of Assault Family Violence by Strangulation. Wortham’s offense in Brazos County occurred after he was released on bond for Capital Murder out of Harris County.

Wortham also had pending charges out of Colorado County for Evading in a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle at the time of his Brazos County offense.

On April 27, 2021, Bryan Police were dispatched after Brazos County 911 received a phone call from a crying female begging for help from the police. While the female was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the defendant took the phone away from the victim and told the 911 dispatcher that police were not needed. The defendant then refused to tell the dispatcher where he and the victim were, and in response to questioning by the dispatcher, hung up the phone.

When Bryan Police arrived at the victim’s residence, they found the victim with visible injuries on her arms, legs and face. She reported that the defendant had attacked her during an argument about her

wanting him to leave the house. During the attack, the defendant struck the victim multiple times with his hands and strangled her.

When police ran a search on the defendant’s criminal history, they discovered that he had an open warrant for failing to appear for court in a Capital Murder out of Harris County. Wortham was arrested in 2016 for Capital Murder after he shot and killed a stranger while stealing her vehicle. He subsequently posted bond in Harris County.

At the time of the Murder in Harris County, Wortham was on bond for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Vehicle out of Colorado County.

After his arrest by Bryan Police in 2021, Wortham remained in Brazos County custody until his Harris County plea in June of 2022, when he received 40 years in prison for Murder. The charges in Colorado

County remain pending at this time.