Bryan Man Admits Firing A Gun Towards A Van, After The Van Almost Hit A Bicyclist

In November 2021, Bryan police investigated gunfire towards a van on South College Avenue near Carson Street.

The gunfire, which came after the van nearly hit a bicyclist, did not hit any people or vehicles.

In Brazos County district court on Monday (December 4), a Bryan man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and evading arrest.

A plea agreement with 21 year old Pyvise Dunn Jr. also included admitting to possessing a controlled substance in January of 2022.

Dunn was sentenced to four years for the drug conviction and two years for the gunfire.