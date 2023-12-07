Bryan Man Admits Firing A Gun Towards A Van, After The Van Almost Hit A Bicyclist

December 7, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo of the Brazos County courthouse taken May 3, 2022.
Photo of Pyvise Dunn Jr. from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
In November 2021, Bryan police investigated gunfire towards a van on South College Avenue near Carson Street.

The gunfire, which came after the van nearly hit a bicyclist, did not hit any people or vehicles.

In Brazos County district court on Monday (December 4), a Bryan man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and evading arrest.

A plea agreement with 21 year old Pyvise Dunn Jr. also included admitting to possessing a controlled substance in January of 2022.

Dunn was sentenced to four years for the drug conviction and two years for the gunfire.