A Bryan man admits assaulting the same family member for the second time in six years.

A plea agreement between 38 year old Shamron Johnson and the Brazos County district attorney’s office imposes a 15 year sentence.

The punishment covers the assault of a girlfriend in October 2017 and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson’s first conviction against the same victim, in 2011, resulted in a 180 day punishment for misdemeanor domestic violence.

And prosecutors say police were called to the home following assaults of the same woman in 2020 and 2021.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Shamron Johnson, 38, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for Assault Family Violence with a Prior.

On October 9, 2017, police were called to a Bryan residence for a report of an assault. The 911 caller was a young child in the home who reported that his mother was being abused by his father and that they were barricaded inside a room in the home.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the child and the defendant, who then immediately fled and threw a gun over a fence and into a neighbor’s back patio.

Officers spoke with the victim who reported that the defendant slapped her across the face multiple times during an argument, leaving her with a bruised and swollen face.

The defendant was arrested that night for Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The defendant had been previously convicted of Assault Family Violence against the same victim in 2011.

Since the October 9, 2017 arrest, police have been called out to the home two additional times, once in 2020 and once in 2021 for additional assaults committed against the same victim.

Prior to jury selection, Johnson chose to plead guilty and accept a sentence of fifteen years for both the Family Violence Assault and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Johnson has been previously convicted of Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Manufacture and Deliver of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest, and Injury to a Child.

Assault Family Violence is a Third Degree Felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if a defendant has been previously convicted of an offense involving family violence, however due to the defendant’s prior criminal history, he faced an enhanced range of punishment.

A statement from Assistant District Attorneys Yasmeen Aboellhasan and Nathan Wood said “Domestic violence affects every member of the family and our office will take a strong stand to ensure that everyone feels safe in their home.”