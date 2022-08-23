Bryan Man Accused Of Murdering An Uber Driver Is Moved From Del Rio To The Brazos County Jail

The Bryan man arrested near the Mexico border on a charge of murdering an Uber driver in Bryan and leaving her body in a stranger’s backyard is also being held for U.S. immigration authorities.

DPS troopers caught 18 year old Anderson Martin-Herrera in Del Rio four hours after Bryan officers found the victim.

According to the BPD arrest report, Herrera, who was driving the victim’s car, was in possession of his Mexican identification card and the driver’s license belonging to…quoting the report…”the woman that he killed”.

A trooper also stated there was blood on Herrera’s person as well as the car’s front seats.

There is no information about how Herrera came in contact with the victim, 62 year old Althia Jenkins-Perry.

Herrera was booked into the Brazos County jail on Monday.

Bond on the murder charge was set at $500,000 dollars.

Original story, August 15, 2022

Bryan police announce a woman was shot to death, her body was left in the backyard of a home in a north downtown neighborhood, and an 18 year old was arrested near the Mexican border on a murder charge.

BPD identified the victim who was found Sunday morning as 62 year old Althia Jenkins-Perry of Bryan.

She was a driver for a ride share app and her vehicle was listed as stolen.

The vehicle was found in Del Rio.

The driver who was arrested was identified as Anderson Martinez-Herrera of Bryan.

News release from the Bryan police department:

On August 14th, 2022, at around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a deceased person in the backyard of a residence. Officers located one adult female deceased with an apparent gunshot wound, that appeared to have been dropped off at the location.

During the investigation, it was determined that the deceased female was a driver for a ride-share app and their vehicle was missing. The vehicle of the deceased was entered as stolen in the TCIC/NCIC database. The vehicle was later located in Del Rio, Texas.

The driver of the vehicle, Anderson Martinez-Herrera, was contacted by State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Detectives from the Bryan Police Department responded to Del Rio to continue their investigation. Detectives were able to obtain probable cause and make an arrest for Murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18-year-old male, of Bryan, Texas has been arrested for Murder.

The deceased has been identified as Althia Jenkins-Perry, 62-year-old female, of Bryan, Texas.