Bryan ISD Update on WTAW

Bryan ISD School Board President Mark McCall visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the district’s request to rezone land for the new maintenance and transportation complex.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about closing the educational gap after the pandemic, BISD’s record high accountability rating, parent engagement, teacher training opportunities, school safety, school finance, and more.

McCall and Carrabine appeared on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 6, 2022.