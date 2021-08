Christie Whitbeck, Bryan ISD Superintendent, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the new pandemic guidelines from TEA, opportunities for kids who have fallen behind, worst case scenarios, COVID testing, staffing, advice for parents, and more about the upcoming school year during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Listen to “Bryan ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck” on Spreaker.