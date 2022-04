Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about her career journey, her big projects in Bryan ISD before becoming superintendent, moving to a smaller school district, retention stipends, catching students up after the pandemic, serving at-risk and economically disadvantaged populations, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

