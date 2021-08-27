Bryan ISD Superintendent Chosen As Lone Finalist For Fort Bend ISD Superintendent

Bryan ISD (BISD) superintendent Christie Whitbeck is named sole finalist for superintendent at Fort Bend ISD (FBISD), where she served as assistant superintendent before coming to Bryan.

The Fort Bend school board is schedule to take final action on September 16. News releases from both districts did not indicate how soon Whitbeck will start her new position.

According to the Fort Bend news release, Whitbeck was among 60 people who applied after 80 candidates were identified by Fort Bend’s search firm. Whitbeck was one of three finalists who were given a second interview. After she was selected, Fort Bend board members conducted virtual visits with Bryan school board members, BISD “executive directors”, BISD parent volunteers, Bryan area elected officials, and community members that included faith based leaders.

Whitbeck, who started in BISD in April 2017, received a contract extension July 19th. Her BISD contract extension was the subject of a special school board meeting last Saturday that was held behind closed doors.

The BISD news release did not indicate the chain of command after Whitbeck’s hiring is formalized next month.

News release from Fort Bend ISD:

During its Thursday, August 26, 2021, special meeting, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Christie Whitbeck, Superintendent of Bryan ISD, and former Deputy Superintendent of Fort Bend ISD, as the lone finalist to serve as the next superintendent of the District.

The announcement follows an extensive national search, driven by a strong candidate profile developed with input from both internal and external stakeholders.

To assist the Board in developing a candidate profile that included the desired characteristics for the next superintendent, the search firm of Hazard Young Attea and Associates conducted a survey in which 2,249 individuals participated. The firm also interviewed 169 individuals in stakeholder engagement groups identified by the Board. The Board adopted its candidate profile at a meeting on April 26.

The search firm identified approximately 80 possible candidates, of which 60 applied for the position. The Board initially interviewed several candidates and narrowed the slate of candidates down to three for a second round of interviews. The next phase of the interview process included the three finalists visiting the District.

After interviewing the finalists and selecting Dr. Whitbeck, the Board continued its due diligence by conducting a virtual site visit with members of the Bryan ISD community. Bryan ISD board members, executive directors, parent volunteers, as well as Bryan-area elected officials and faith-based leaders were interviewed. All spoke highly and admirably of Dr. Whitbeck, describing her as a relationship builder, a unifier and a skilled leader.

In total, the Board dedicated more than 50 hours to the interviewing and selection process.

“The Board is thrilled to welcome Dr. Whitbeck back to the District,” FBISD Board President Dave Rosenthal said. “She is a tireless advocate for public education and her love for students is deep and genuine. The Board’s search was exhaustive, and we had the privilege of selecting from many highly qualified candidates. At the end of the day, we feel confident that we have found the right leader for our District.”

Dr. Whitbeck is an experienced, award-winning leader with a strong reputation as a consensus builder, while shepherding data-driven initiatives that support student learning and success. She is credited with opening one of the state’s 10 Regional Career and Technology Centers in Bryan ISD, and she was named Career Technical Education Champion of the Year by the Career and Technical Association of Texas. Dr. Whitbeck was named a 2019 Outstanding Alumni Early Career Award recipient by Texas A&M College of Education for significant contributions to her field made within 10 years of graduating.

In the nearly four years she served in Bryan ISD, Dr. Whitbeck oversaw the passage of two bond elections through her “2 Bonds 1 Vision” plan, which resulted in significant revenue for the district without raising the tax rate. She is also credited with leadership and programs that led to comprehensive and widespread transportation improvements, significant safety improvements, increased academic achievement and increased College, Career and Military readiness rates for the district. Dr. Whitbeck is recognized at the state level as an innovative leader and has served on numerous state committees to support public education in Texas.

“I am honored that the Board of Trustees has selected me as the lone finalist,” Dr. Whitbeck said. “I remember everyone fondly from Fort Bend ISD and it is my true honor to return to the community to serve as your Superintendent.”

Before arriving in Bryan, Dr. Whitbeck served as Deputy Superintendent in Fort Bend ISD for four years and Assistant Superintendent of Academics in Alvin ISD. Additionally, she was an award-winning principal in Katy ISD, where she opened schools at the elementary, middle and high school levels. She earned her first assignment in school administration as an assistant principal in Katy ISD after beginning her career as a teacher and language arts specialist in Alief ISD.

Dr. Whitbeck received her Ph.D. in public school administration from Texas A&M University, graduating summa cum laude. She obtained a master’s degree in administration supervision and a mid-management certification from the University of Houston, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri State University.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period after a school board names a lone finalist before the future school superintendent can a sign a contract.

News release from Bryan ISD:

Bryan ISD Superintendent, Dr. Christie Whitbeck, was selected by the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees as the lone finalist for their open superintendent position at their afternoon meeting on Thursday, August 26, 2021. There will now be a legally required 21 day waiting period before the board can take a final vote.

The selection is a homecoming for Dr. Whitbeck, who served as Deputy Superintendent of Fort Bend ISD prior to her arrival in Bryan. She will lead the 8th largest school district in Texas with more than 77,000 students, 83 campuses and 12,000 employees. Additionally, Dr. Whitbeck worked most of her career in nearby Katy ISD, where her parents still reside.

“These last 4 ½ years in Bryan ISD have been some of the best in my career,” Dr. Whitbeck said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve this district as your Superintendent, and I am so proud of the progress we have made and the trajectory that Bryan ISD has moving forward.”

During her time in Bryan, Dr. Whitbeck oversaw the opening of the regional Bryan Career & Technical Education Complex (CTEC), the passage of 187 million dollars in bonds while lowering the tax rate, breaking ground on a new intermediate school, implementing a record number of safety initiatives, completing major renovations and additions to campuses across the district, the reorganization of the transportation system, and most importantly, the development of the Essential 8 character initiative that will forever positively affect the culture of Bryan ISD.

“On behalf of the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees, I would like to extend our congratulations to Dr. Whitbeck on being named as the sole finalist to lead the Fort Bend Independent School District,” said Bryan ISD Board President Mark McCall. “She has provided key leadership throughout Bryan ISD during many unique challenges. Dr. Whitbeck has worked with the board, community, and within the Bryan ISD Learning Communities to continually improve the learning and work environments throughout the district. As the Board looks toward the future to ensure continuity during the transition to a new Superintendent, we wish Dr. Whitbeck the best in pursuing her professional goals.”

The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled to take a final vote at a planned meeting on Thursday, September 16, 2021.