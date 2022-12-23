Bryan ISD Students And Employees Raise $80,000 Dollars Towards Building A Habitat For Humanity Home

December 23, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from the Twitter account of Bryan ISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine.
Bryan ISD students and employees were thanked before the holiday break for reaching an $80,000 dollar goal to help finance the construction of a Habitat For Humanity Home.

Habitat’s development director, Carl Orozco, read a letter from the family of six who is receiving a 30 year no interest loan.

BISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine applauded fundraising efforts from students and employees.

Occupying the five bedroom, two bath home will be three children…ages ten, five, and two…along with their parents and the children’s grandmother.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 15, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the December 15, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

 