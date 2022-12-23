Bryan ISD Students And Employees Raise $80,000 Dollars Towards Building A Habitat For Humanity Home

Bryan ISD students and employees were thanked before the holiday break for reaching an $80,000 dollar goal to help finance the construction of a Habitat For Humanity Home.

Habitat’s development director, Carl Orozco, read a letter from the family of six who is receiving a 30 year no interest loan.

BISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine applauded fundraising efforts from students and employees.

Occupying the five bedroom, two bath home will be three children…ages ten, five, and two…along with their parents and the children’s grandmother.

