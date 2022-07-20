A common staffing problem in public schools is finding special education teachers. Bryan ISD board members learned Monday night there are 27 special ed openings.

Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra told board members all special ed classrooms will be staffed.

Dr. Ybarra said they are looking at restructuring some special ed programs and some classes will be taught by central office staff who have special ed certificates.

The board was also told they may be asked to consider an additional stipend as an incentive for current BISD teachers who are certified but not teaching special ed to switch assignments.

Meantime, in the last month BISD has filled 62 general education vacancies with people who have bachelor’s degrees but not state teacher certificates.

That followed the board’s decision last month to give administrators that option through BISD’s “district of innovation” (DOI) plan.

As of Monday night, BISD has seven general ed teacher vacancies.

Board members also learned the training process for new BISD teachers for the upcoming school year.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the July 18, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from the July 18, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD staffing update includes filling most general teaching vacancies while the search continues for special education teachers” on Spreaker.