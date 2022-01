Bryan ISD takes the next step in finding a new superintendent.

They are asking for the public to be involved in developing a profile of the leadership qualities desired of the new superintendent by completing an online survey.

There will also be an opportunity to provide input in person on Wednesday, January 12th.

Two sessions will be held at 6 and 7 at the BISD Administration Building located at 801 S. Ennis Street, Bryan, TX 77803.

Click HERE to take the online survey.