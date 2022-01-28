Bryan ISD Seeking Name Suggestions for New Campus and Facility

Bryan ISD is now accepting name suggestions for the district’s new intermediate school and the new maintenance and transportation facility.

Brian Merrell, Executive Director of School Leadership, says there are some stipulations.

The namesake of Intermediate #3 must be a deceased, distinguished Texan and reflect the district in a positive manner. As for the Maintenance and Transportation Facility, the namesake does not have to be dead or a Texan.

“It’s a gift to be able to name a building, so we are excited to be able to do that. We’ve got great representation from the community on our committees to make the decision,” says Merrell.

Merrell says if you wish to nominate a name, you must also submit a written one or two paragraph statement containing reasons justifying the suggested name.

The deadline to submit a name is by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Click HERE to submit a name suggestion.

News release from Bryan ISD:

Naming committees have been formed to consider the nominations. A recommended name will be presented to the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees for approval at the end of February.