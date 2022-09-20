Bryan ISD School Board’s First Public Statements After Their Rezoning Request Is Denied Twice

Monday night’s Bryan ISD school board meeting includes the first public statements about the Bryan planning and zoning commission (P&Z) twice recommending against rezoning land for a new transportation and maintenance center.

Deidra Davis made the first of two motions that were unanimously passed, notifying the city council that they are continuing to pursue the zoning change at Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

That was followed by a motion from Felicia Benford calling on administrators to come up with a temporary home for its transportation and maintenance operations. That is to allow the construction to continue of the district’s third intermediate school campus on land that includes BISD’s current transportation center.

Before the votes, board member David Stasny said that they did not see that P&Z would not recommend the rezoning on land that was taken off the tax rolls by Blinn College.

Both motions were made following a 50 minute board discussion behind closed doors.

During public comments at the beginning at the meeting, one speaker asked the board to continue its pursuit of the zoning change. Ted Foote Jr. said P&Z, which is unelected and subjective, should “not be allowed to shape the public processes of decision making.”

The city council considers the rezoning request October 11th.

Click below for comments from the September 19, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.