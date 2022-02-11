Bryan ISD School Board Takes First Step Towards Adding Playground Shade Structures At Elementary Campuses

The bond issue approved by voters in Bryan ISD in November 2020 included playground shade structures at elementary school campuses.

BISD board members on Monday approved facility director Paul Buckner’s recommendation ensuring each elementary has two shaded playground areas.

Buckner received board permission to take bids from manufacturers.

Once a contractor is hired, a priority list will be made of which campuses will be done this summer.

Buckner also says he will meet with elementary principals who have more than two playgrounds to decide the locations of the shaded structures.

Another shade structure that will be installed outside Bryan High will be part of a larger project for that campus.

