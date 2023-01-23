Bryan ISD School Board Sets New Boundaries For Elementary And Intermediate Campuses

Bryan ISD school board members have approved new boundaries for elementary and intermediate schools.

That finishes five months of meetings involving a 30 member committee and more than 1,500 stakeholders.

The board approved the committee’s recommendation to change elementary boundaries that impacts eight schools and an estimated 300 students.

Changes for intermediate students and their families is the result of opening the new Sadberry campus in August.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the January 17, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the January 17, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.