Bryan ISD School Board Selects Architect To Oversee $3.6 Million Dollars Of Renovations

Bryan ISD school board members select an architect to oversee more than $3.6 million dollars of future renovations at six secondary campuses and the performing arts center.

Nearly all of the discussion before Monday’s unanimous vote was how to attract more local companies in the bidding process.

BISD’s construction manager, Paul Buckner, said what keeps smaller contractors from participating are meeting bonding and insurance requirements. Board president Julie Harlin and member David Stasny suggested breaking down the list by smaller buckets of work.

Buckner said that could result in spending more money by requiring more contractors to meet requirements.

Another obstacle brought up by Buckner is getting the work done during a short summer break due to students being on some campuses during June.

Buckner plans to present bid recommendations to the BISD board in March 2024, in order for the work to be done next summer.

The renovations will take place at Collegiate High School, Davila and Stephen F. Austin middle schools, Rayburn and Long intermediate schools, and the M.C. Harris alternative school and annex.

Breakdown of the $3,633,999.36 dollar Bryan ISD renovation project:

Civic Auditorium $ 433,350.00: Provide new adequately sized and furnished dressing rooms for boys’ and girls’; include access to both stage left and stage right.

Collegiate HS $ 906,669.52: Replace all knob door hardware with ADA lever hardware. Also provide enclosure around electrical transformer in 100 and 200 hall storage rooms. Add an exit from the cafeteria. Provide ADA accessibility to stage. Renovate boys’ and girls’ restroom (300 hall) to be ADA compliant. Replace old floor access door in prep room of science 301 (mitigate ponding water issue below slab). (Allowance) Pavement repairs (clean and seal joints). Provide washer/dryer. Replace failing sewer line and grease trap. Install electric drinking fountains in the cafeteria. Provide ADA accessible sink in science room 301, 500, 501 & 502.

Davila MS $ 110,437.38: Rework curtain wall at ends of corridors to eliminate leaking caused by wind-driven rain. Regrade multiple areas for positive drainage. Eliminate dead-end corridor by adding wall to corridor and increasing size of storage.

Long IS $ 410,397.75: Provide handicap access to stage. Replace door handles with ADA handles. Add wall pads at Kickstart room. Provide washer/dryer. Replace plumbing shutoff valves, improvements. Replace waste line at gang restroom near office and science wing.

MC Harris and Annex $ 891,795.65: Replace electrical distribution. Replace electrical distribution with 480 volt. Install new fire sprinkler system. Remove/replace four (4) electrical drinking fountains in hallways.

Rayburn IS $ 859,982.50: Replace door handles for ADA. Clean and reseal all pavement sealant joints. Provide washer/dryer. Replace plumbing shutoff valves, improvements. Replace all of the sanitary waste and vent piping in the kitchen. Replace electric drinking fountains across from seminar and between 825/821 (2).

SFA MS and Annex $ 21,366.56: Install coiling doors at food service walk through. Provide landscape / hardscape solution for bus loading area.