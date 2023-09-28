Bryan ISD School Board Recognizes Private Funding Of Additional Security Measures

Bryan ISD school board members this week recognized the source of a $1 million dollar grant for district wide security improvements.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw said the legislature was the reason for waiting until September to officially thanked the Don and Donna Adam Family Foundation for the gift that was made in January.

Board member David Stasny said the gift was a life saver, adding that “a lot of people out there in the world that are listening to this may be thinking ‘Well why we would even need that because surely the legislature would fund this.’ And the answer is, absolutely, unfortunately, woefully, inadequate. It was not.”

Representing the foundation were two of the Adam’s grandchildren.

The foundation’s chief administrative officer, Madison Januse, thanked the school board “for the importance you place on school safety and security. Our grandparents, who founded the foundation, have always had a passion for helping this community.”

Foundation representative Colten Adam said “Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, our grandparents felt called to do something to protect our most precious possessions, our children.”

Last week, the College Station ISD school board thanked the Adam foundation for its $1 million dollar gift.

Click below to hear comments from the September 25, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

