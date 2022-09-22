This week’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included a presentation about this week being deaf and hard of hearing awareness week.

BISD’s special programs director Jennifer Warren talked about the district’s involvement in the Brazos Valley regional day school program.

Warren also introduced BISD’s lead interpreter, Kathy Sellers, who also works at the day school program.

Sellers, who is the mother of two deaf children, spoke about her recent appointment by the governor to serve on the board of the Texas School for the Deaf.

Deaf and hard of hearing students from multiple campuses, along with classmates who can hear, led the pledge of allegiance at Monday night’s BISD board meeting.

Click below for comments from the September 19, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board recognizes Deaf And Hard Of Hearing awareness week and BISD's lead interpreter being appointed to a state board” on Spreaker.