Bryan ISD School Board Receives Preview Of Second Six Weeks Of Classes

More than two thirds of Bryan ISD students are scheduled to be on campus when the second six week period starts next Monday. That’s up from just over half in the first six weeks.

That was part of superintendent Christie Whitbeck’s report during Monday night’s BISD board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download background information about where BISD students will be learning during the second six week period.

She said elementary students make up the largest increase of those returning to campus. She also responded to a board question about 57 percent of high school students who will be on campus.

Dr. Whitbeck also announced launching a promotion for students and parents to thank teachers.

Click below for comments from Christie Whitbeck during the September 21, 2020 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

No pandemic information was given by BISD administrators or board members.

Since the board meeting, BISD officials have gone to social media to remind students and parents that masks will be required for all students starting Monday.