Bryan ISD School Board Reaffirms Decision To Continue Pursuing Land Rezoning To Build A Transportation And Maintenance Center

Bryan ISD school board members on Monday reaffirmed their decision to pursue rezoning land where they want to build the district’s maintenance and transportation building.

Following an executive session lasting almost two hours on several topics, the BISD board voted five to nothing supporting a statement from board president Mark McCall.

The board president said that their proposal that was denied by Bryan’s planning and zoning commission in September was composed during an August 17 meeting with city of Bryan officials that included three city council members.

McCall said the compromise that was reached with the city delegation left enough land for commercial development along Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road.

A BISD spokesman told WTAW News that the city of Bryan representatives attending the August 17 meeting were councilmen Reuben Marin, Prentiss Madison, and Buppy Simank…along with city manager Kean Register, one of the city’s two deputy city managers, the city’s economic development director, and the public works director.

Bryan ISD representatives at the August 17 meeting were McCall, BISD board vice president Julie Harlin, board member David Stasny, superintendent Ginger Carrabine, and five other BISD administrators.

The latest BISD proposal goes before the entire city council on October 11.

