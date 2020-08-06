Bryan ISD School Board President Says Proposed Budget Includes Teacher Pay Raise

On August 17, the Bryan school board is scheduled to take final action on the budget and property tax rate.

During Monday’s school board budget update, president Mark McCall made a point to bring up the proposal includes a teacher pay step increase of 1.2 percent.

McCall said teachers normally know the new salary schedule soon.

Click below for comments from Mark McCall during the August 3, 2020 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Information presented at Monday’s budget update calls for a one percent raise for other BISD employees.

Administrators are also proposing a $25 dollar a month increase in the district’s share of employee health insurance.

The proposed BISD budget includes $1.8 million dollars for unidentified new positions and promotions.

The proposal also includes $1.1 million in cuts through an unidentified reduction of positions and a five percent reduction in non-personnel expenses.

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan ISD budget presentation from the August 3, 2020 school board meeting.