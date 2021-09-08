Bryan ISD School Board Names Interim Superintendent

Bryan ISD school board members have taken the first step once superintendent Christie Whitbeck leaves for Fort Bend.

Recently promoted deputy superintendent Ginger Carrabine was named Monday as interim superintendent.

Board president Mark McCall says there are a lot of strong leaders where an outside search may not take place for Whitbeck’s permanent replacement.

Carrabine says she would like to discuss the job on a permanent basis when the opportunity presents itself.

Carrabine, who followed Whitbeck from Fort Bend to Bryan four years ago, says she and her husband are invested in Bryan and they look forward to staying here.

News release and photo from Bryan ISD:

Bryan ISD Deputy Superintendent Ginger Carrabine will take over as the interim superintendent following Dr. Christie Whitbeck’s departure later this month.

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees named Carrabine as the interim superintendent during their meeting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Carrabine has been in Bryan ISD for four years but is a lifelong educator. She served as a teacher, assistant principal, elementary and middle school principal, executive director of curriculum and

instruction, and executive director of strategic planning, prior to coming to Bryan as chief of staff.

“We’re excited to make this announcement,” said Bryan ISD Board of Trustees President Mark McCall. “Ms. Carrabine has worked closely with Dr. Whitbeck and has been involved in decision making in all facets of work in Bryan ISD, and will ensure continuity throughout our District.”

The Board of Trustees made this decision now to ensure the entire Bryan ISD community knows the plan moving forward, so the great work happening in the school district can continue.

Dr. Whitbeck is the lone finalist for the open superintendent position in Fort Bend ISD, with that Board of Trustees scheduled to take a final vote on Thursday, September 16, 2021.