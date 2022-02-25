Bryan ISD School Board Names Ginger Carrabine Lone Finalist For Superintendent

A member of the Bryan ISD administration leadership team for five years is now the lone finalist for superintendent.

Ginger Carrabine’s appointment was unanimously approved by BISD board members Friday during a special meeting.

Carrabine began in 2017 as BISD’s chief of staff and later became the district’s deputy superintendent.

She has been serving as interim superintendent since last September.

Following a state mandated 21 day waiting period, the appointment will become official.

Click below for comments from Ginger Carrabine, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver, followed by comments from the February 25, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board name Ginger Carrabine as lone finalist for superintendent” on Spreaker.

News release from Bryan ISD:

Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine is the lone finalist to fill the district’s open superintendent position.

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously named Carrabine as the lone finalist during a special called meeting on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Carrabine has been in Bryan ISD for over four and a half years serving as chief of staff, deputy superintendent and, since September 2021, interim superintendent. A lifelong educator, prior to coming to Bryan Carrabine served as a teacher, assistant principal, elementary and middle school principal, executive director of curriculum and instruction, and executive director of strategic planning.

“All Bryan ISD Trustees believe our school district is on a great trajectory,” said Bryan ISD Board of Trustees President Mark McCall. “After receiving feedback from the community, we believe that Ms. Carrabine is the right person to ensure Bryan ISD continues moving in the right direction. She cares about the people of our district and community, and has the strategic planning expertise to achieve long term success in Bryan ISD.”

Before making this announcement, the board of trustees contracted with the Texas Associations of School Board’s (TASB) Executive Search Services (ESS). They held in-person feedback sessions and posted an online survey, using information from both to compile a profile of the next superintendent.

There will now be a mandatory 21 day waiting period, during which time Ms. Carrabine will continue serving as interim superintendent.