Bryan ISD School Board Members Receive Complements About The Superintendent And Are Requested To Add Educational Space In Downtown Bryan

Most of Monday night’s (January 22) four and a half hour Bryan ISD school board meeting was behind closed doors.

Among the topics during a three and a half hour executive session, was the board’s evaluation of the superintendent. Ginger Carrabine’s performance was praised at the beginning of the meeting by two public speakers. One was Daniel Hernandez.

The second speaker, Roy Lopez, also asked the board to consider adding a third floor to the Mounce library in downtown Bryan to give students access to computers and high speed internet service.

Because Lopez’s request was not on the meeting agenda, by state law board members were not able to respond. And the board had no response to Hernandez’s comments.

