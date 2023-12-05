Bryan ISD School Board Members Receive A Report on Teacher Recruitment And Retention

Bryan ISD school board members learn what administrators are doing to recruit and retain teachers.

Human resources assistant director Angela Behrens says for the first time, four student teachers were hired this semester as special education instructional assistants. Behrens says all four have accepted full time teaching positions starting after the holiday break.

Behrens also reported that BISD has 35 paid teaching residents from Texas A&M, Sam Houston, and Prairie View. Those positions are funded by state and federal grants. Behrens says three of five who are graduating this week have accepted full time positions with BISD.

And board members were told that this year’s retention rate for BISD teachers is projected to be 80 percent. That is up from a projection of 75 percent from a year ago.

