Bryan ISD School Board Members Hear The Results Of The State’s Latest Surprise Security Inspections In Public And In Private

Monday’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included hearing the results of the state’s latest surprise security inspections.

BISD’s assistant safety and security director Rich Himmel first reported in public, that two unidentified buildings were inspected on April 17.

At one location, an exterior door was found to be unsecured, which is a state violation.

At both locations, one interior door was unsecured. While that is not a state requirement, Himmel said because it is a BISD requirement, that became a state violation.

Himmel then shared what district staff did following the inspections.

Comments from board members Leo Gonzalez and Ruthie Waller and superintendent Ginger Carrabine focused on BISD’s additional step to lock interior doors.

Additional information about the inspections were shared with board members behind closed doors during the executive session portion of their meeting.

