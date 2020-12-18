Bryan ISD School Board Members Hear From A Parent About What They Saw In Their Child’s School E-Mail

The mother of a Bryan High School student tells the school board that Google needs to provide tools to prevent unwanted content on BISD e-mail accounts and document sharing that the district uses from Google.

Speaking during the public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting, the mother said she previously spoke with the superintendent and the Bryan high principal after finding images of naked body parts in her child’s BISD e-mail account.

WTAW News e-mailed Google Monday night requesting a statement. We’ll add that statement when we receive it.

There was no response from board members Monday night because state law prohibits comments on items that are not on the agenda. Board president Mark McCall provided the following statement to WTAW News:

“At the Monday, December 14, 2020, Board Meeting a public comment was heard regarding District Internet Filtering protocols as they apply to internally uploaded student documents and media.

This issue was first brought to the attention of the Administration which immediately conducted a thorough investigation.

Bryan ISD has very effective internet filters in place, that go beyond legal requirements for school districts.

The technology team is always researching additional filtering solutions to ensure we have the strongest safeguards in place.

Our teachers also work with students on Digital Citizenship, and we recommend that parents review the Digital Citizenship and the Bryan ISD Acceptable Use Guidelines that are available at bryanisd.org with their children as well.

And, login to the learner’s Bryan ISD resources with your student.

A parent may always reach out to bisd_helpdesk@bryanisd.org for assistance.”

Click below for comments from the Bryan ISD parent speaking during the December 14, 2020 BISD school board meeting:

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board members hear from a parent about they about what they saw in their child's school e-mail account” on Spreaker.