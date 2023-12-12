Bryan ISD School Board Members Hear About A Successful First Time Partner With Habitat For Humanity

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity says three homes will be dedicated in time for Christmas.

One involves Bryan ISD students, who raised $80,000 dollars and participated in the construction along with the new homeowners.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine reviewed the year long effort during Monday’s (December 11) school board meeting, noting the experience provided students “a life lesson”.

The public is invited to the dedication, Friday (December 15) morning at 11 at 1619 Conlee Street. The home is located north of Ibarra Park, which is off of Saunders Street near Highway 21.

News release from Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity:

The Quintero-Mendez family wanted a better place to live for their children. Bryan ISD, and co-sponsor Abraham Clearfield stepped in to make their dream possible.

“Everyone at Bryan ISD is so excited to see this family get the keys to their home. It’s been a labor of love and from the beginning, it’s just been a wonderful experience,” said Ginger Carrabine, Superintendent of Bryan ISD.

Because of their hard work and dedication to their family, coupled with tremendous support from the Bryan/College Station community, Jose Quintero and Adriana Mendez will receive the keys to their new home – just in time to celebrate Christmas. It is a significant day for B/CS Habitat for Humanity as this is the first of three homes that will be dedicated in time for Christmas.

All B/CS Habitat families put in 500 sweat equity hours to qualify for a home. These hours are spent working on other B/CS Habitat homes as well as their own. They purchase their home via an interest-free loan from B/CS Habitat and pay back the loan through a 30-year mortgage. They also attend twelve homeownership classes on topics such as home maintenance, the home-buying process, insurance, and legal matters to name a few.

Everyone is welcome to attend the dedication ceremony and wish the family good luck in their new home.