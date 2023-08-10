Bryan ISD School Board Members Get An Update On Activities At The District’s Foundation

Monday’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included an update on two activities sponsored by the district’s foundation.

Board member Ruthie Waller said the foundation’s August 19th Hometown Reunion fundraiser has already made a profit of $75,000 dollars.

And Waller thanked Bryan High alum Mitch Morehead of Acme Glass for giving the foundation $5,000 dollars. That money was distributed last Friday at the district’s teacher convocation where ten teachers received $500 each for sitting where a sticker was placed under their seat.

