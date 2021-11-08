Bryan ISD School Board Members Discuss More Buildings On New Westside Property

Bryan ISD school board members are told the 95 acres of land recently purchased from Blinn College on the district’s west side could accommodate more than its intended purpose of a new transportation and maintenance center.

During their November 1st meeting, the board was told BISD’s finance and bond committees are considering whether to build a new warehouse complex at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road.

Current plans are repairing the warehouse and annex at a cost of $6.9 million dollars. New construction is estimated to cost $9.7 million.

Board member Ruthie Waller supported replacement, while board member David Stasny wanted to know if repairs are a better value than replacing the space.

The board was also told there was enough land to build a future middle school.

