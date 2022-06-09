Bryan ISD School Board Members Continue Outsourcing Substitute Educators

For the third straight year, Bryan ISD will be outsourcing the hiring of substitute educators.

Human resources director Carol Cune told the school board this week the district spent almost $2 million dollars for the subs, and another $540,000 to the third party company to cover payroll taxes and associated costs, along with the company’s overhead.

While the board’s vote was unanimous, member David Stasny still questioned the value of outsourcing versus using BISD employees.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine says a cost analysis will be done comparing outsourcing to returning the duty to BISD employees.

Board member Ruthie Waller said “I hate that anybody has to pay that kind of money, but it’s a service that is well worth the money.”

During the 2021-22 school year, BISD’s average substitute fill rate was 82 percent. That was as high as 91 percent last December and as low as 66 percent in January, which Cune said was due to the Omicron pandemic surge.

