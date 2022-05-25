Bryan ISD School Board Members Are Asked Again To Hire More Educators Of Color

The May 16 meeting of the Bryan ISD school board was the second time in as many months were speakers in the public comment portion of the meeting were asked to hire more educators of color.

Dr. Donna Druery, pastor Marie Nutall, and local attorney Marie Portales Rodriguez also thanked superintendent Ginger Carrabine for meeting with them.

BISD board members did not respond because state law does not allow comments from the governing body on an item that was not on their agenda.

Click below for comments from the May 16, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

