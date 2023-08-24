Bryan ISD school board member to receive special recognition

Rudder High School has been selected for the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Community Connector Award presented by Optimum.

Bryan ISD Board of Trustees member Ruthie Waller will be recognized for her service to the Bryan community at the end of the first quarter of Rudder High School football’s season opener tomorrow night. The game kicks off at 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium.

The press release is below:

MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO: Bryan Rudder High School Football, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, and Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services

WHAT: The Bryan Rudder Rangers have been selected as 1 of 12 schools for the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Community Connector Award presented by Optimum. As a part of the recognition, Bryan ISD Board of Trustees member, Ruthie Waller, will be recognized for her service to the Bryan community with a special presentation at the end of the 1st quarter of Bryan Rudder’s first football game of the season. To celebrate the occasion, Optimum will be donating $1,000 to the Bryan Rudder football program in Ruthie Waller’s honor.

WHEN: Friday, August 25th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: Merrill Green Stadium

WHY: Optimum understands how important it is to connect our customers to the people, entertainment and information they want, and this donation further underscores Optimum’s commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, including in Bryan.

###

