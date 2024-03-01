Bryan ISD School Board Meets Privately To Discuss Two Items Involving The Superintendent

The February 19th meeting of the Bryan ISD school board included private discussions about two items involving the superintendent.

On the agenda, there was an item titled “Consideration and Possible Action Regarding Superintendent’s Request for Investigation of Administrative Matters.” Draft minutes of the board meeting says this was discussed in executive session. WTAW News asked board president Julie Harlin about the nature of the request. Dr. Harlin said “As I mentioned in open session, no action was taken on that agenda item.” There has been no response from the superintendent about the nature of her request to investigate undisclosed administrative matters.

Not on the agenda, was a request during public comments by Bishop Maurice Green Jr. that he said “was of the utmost concern to me as well as to my community.” When the board president asked if the request involved a BISD employee, Green said it involved the superintendent. That led Dr. Harlin to call for an executive session. After meeting with Green for nine minutes, the board returned to open session, took no action on Green’s undisclosed issue, then resumed its agenda business.

Click below to hear comments from the February 19, 2024 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

