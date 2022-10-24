Bryan ISD School Board Learns Of Two Contributions And An Upcoming Fundraiser To The District’s First Ever Joint Project With Habitat For Humanity

Bryan ISD school board members learn about two financial donations to the district’s first ever partnership with Habitat For Humanity to build a home.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine announced during the October 17 meeting, a $2,500 dollar contribution from the mayor of Wixon Valley.

Carrabine also announced a matching grant opportunity of up to $45,000 dollars.

And on October 28, BISD’s 16,000 students and nearly 3,000 employees are being asked to donate $1 dollar to wear hats in support of the “”Hats On For Bryan ISD” fundraiser to support the building project.

