Bryan ISD School Board Joins Growing List Of School District’s Appealing The State Comptroller’s Office Property Valuation Estimates

The Bryan ISD school board joins the growing list of school districts that are appealing property valuations from the Texas comptroller’s office…which can decrease the amount of state funding.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw says the state comptroller’s office believes BISD’s valuation is higher than what was set by the Brazos Central Appraisal District (BCAD).

Beesaw says this is the second time that has happened. In 2018, Beesaw said the valuation number was corrected.

The BISD board’s vote, similar to what the College Station ISD board approved last month, brings BCAD into the appeal process.

Beesaw says Bryan ISD’s valuation review will be different than College Station because Bryan has more commercial property and CSISD’s valuation is more residential.

Click below to hear comments from the March 6, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.