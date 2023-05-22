Bryan ISD School Board Increases Retention Incentive For Returning Employees

Instead of waiting for the state legislature to decide on future public school funding, the Bryan ISD school board agrees to use unspent federal pandemic grant money to increase a retention bonus that is being offered for the next school year.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw says the bonus will go from four to five percent for returning qualified employees, both teachers and staff.

Beesaw says funding will come from federal pandemic grant money that needs to be spent before it expires.

The BISD board’s unanimous vote keeps a two percent bonus in September, raises the bonus in December from one to two percent, and keeps a one percent bonus in May of 2024.

