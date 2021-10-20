Bryan ISD School Board Hires A Real Estate Broker To Assist In Finding Temporary Home For The District’s Bus Fleet

Bryan ISD school board members Monday night approved a request from administrators to hire a real estate company to assist the district in finding a temporary location to house the district’s fleet of 140 buses.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw says this is one of their options. Other possibilities includes parking buses outside BISD campuses and redoing other district properties.

Board member David Stasny suggested contacting the Texas A&M system about a possible location on the RELLIS campus.

A temporary home is needed because BISD’s current transportation center is the site for the district’s third intermediate school.

If the school board decides on a location selected by the real estate company, the landlord will pay the broker a four percent commission of all base rents.

Click HERE to read and download the agreement between Bryan ISD and the real estate broker that was approved during the October 18, 2021 BISD board meeting.

Click below for comments from Kevin Beesaw and David Stasny during the October 18, 2021 BISD board meeting.

