Bryan ISD School Board Hires A New Transportation Director

Bryan ISD’s pursuit of a zoning change to build what will mostly be a transportation center was done without having a transportation director.

The first time anyone outside of BISD knew of the vacant position was the agenda of this week’s school board meeting.

According to a BISD spokesman, Warren Lanphier left September 2 to move out of state to be closer to family members.

BISD communications director Clay Falls told WTAW News that “it was a very standard transition of Warren Lanphier leaving. The article makes it sound like there was something unusual and can assure you that’s not the case. The job vacancy was posted on our website so it was very transparent. He left on great terms.”

Lanphier was the point man in resolving issues related to bussing more than 8,000 BISD students during the 2017-18 school year.

The opening was filled Monday night following an executive session.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine introduced Lori Sears, who is coming to BISD from Garland ISD.

Click below for comments from Ginger Carrabine during the October 17, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.