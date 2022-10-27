Bryan ISD School Board Hears Administration Updates About Future Campus Boundary Changes

A common subject at two Bryan ISD school board meetings during October was administrator updates about future campus boundary changes.

Administrators plan to present recommendations to the BISD board in December or January.

That is after conducting a community survey that is tentatively scheduled for November 7-18.

That will be followed by conducting a variety of focus groups that are scheduled to be done virtually during the week of November 14-18.

One of the contributing factors to changing boundaries is opening a new intermediate school next year.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said they are also considering where to consolidate teachers in BISD’s pre-kindergarten, bilingual, and special education programs.

