Bryan ISD School Board Hears About Motorists Driving Around School Buses That Are Picking Up And Dropping Off Students

The inconvenience motorists face with the closure of South College Avenue next to Bryan’s Midtown Park includes a threat to children getting on and off Bryan ISD school buses.

Si Harbottle, who lives on Cavitt Avenue…the detour for the construction zone…shared with BISD board members about some motorists not stopping for school buses.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the August 21st BISD meeting, Harbottle said during the first eight days of the school year, he saw 15 motorists driving around buses that had extended the stop sign arm.

Harbottle said “If one of my children got hit, I don’t know how I would handle that.”

A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News that the first offense carries a fine of between $500 and $1,250 dollars. A second violation within five years carries a fine of between $1,000 and $2,000 dollars.

Click below to hear comments from Si Harbottle during the August 21, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.