Bryan ISD School Board Gets A Timetable On Building The District’s Transportation, Maintenance, And Auxiliary Services Center

The week after the Bryan city council approves rezoning to allow Bryan ISD to build its transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center, school board members hear the revised timeline for awarding a construction contract.

The only board member who had a comment was vice president Julie Harlin, who said who said “It’s a happy day that we can make plans to move forward.”

BISD construction director Paul Buckner said bids are being solicited for rooftop air conditioning units, which will take about a year to be delivered.

Bids are also being sought for the general contractor. Buckner said those bids are scheduled to be opened December 1, the board could award the project in mid-December, and groundbreaking could take place in January.

Substantial completion is projected for March of 2024. Buckner said the transportation and maintenance departments will be the first to move. That will allow for the demolition of the district’s current facilities, which have to be done to complete the remainder of the district’s third intermediate school.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said members of the Ruby Haliburton family remain interested in being involved as much as possible in the project.

The center is named after Ruby Haliburton, who graduated from Bryan ISD’s Kemp High School in 1962 and was a BISD school bus driver from 1985 until her death in April of 2021.

