Bryan ISD School Board Gets A Preview Of A Future Purchase Of Replacement Buses

Bryan ISD school board members during their November 6th meeting get a preview of replacing eight buses that will be on the agenda of their November 13th meeting.

The discussion included the possibility of buying electric powered buses. Maintenance and operations director Ron Clary found more negatives to consider them at this time.

Click below to hear comments from Ron Clary during the November 6, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting about electric powered buses.

Clary acknowledged exhaust fumes are an issue. He also brought up running the engines during hot weather to operate air conditioning.

BISD board members will consider spending just over $1 million dollars from the 2020 bond issue to replace eight buses.

Clary proposed replacing three/72 passenger buses, two/60 passenger buses, and three/14 passenger buses.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the November 6, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.