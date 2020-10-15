Bryan ISD School Board Discusses Students Missing Classes

The Bryan school district is enlisting the assistance of the justice of the peace who handles truancy cases to track down missing students.

One of Bryan ISD’s school leadership directors, Brian Merrill, told the school board at their last meeting that was in addition to households getting phone calls and letters from school officials.

Dr. Merrill says there were no consequences for not attending school during the first six weeks.

Merrill also says some students are suffering negative consequences from adults in their lives.

Click below for comments from Brian Merrill during the October 5, 2020 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

