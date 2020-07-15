Bryan ISD School Board Deliberates Employee Pay For New School Year

Bryan school district administrators are recommending some kind of pay raise for the new school year that starts next month.

Following a discussion at Monday’s BISD school board meeting, the board’s finance committee will take up the issue this Thursday, following by another board discussion next Monday.

Board member David Stasny began Monday’s discussion with supporting the idea of giving employees money in December because it doesn’t not make a long term obligation.

That was followed by board members Doug Wunneburger and Ruthie Waller supporting teacher pay raises.

Click below for comments from the July 13, 2020 Bryan ISD board meeting:

Listen to “BISD ISD school board deliberates pay for the new school year” on Spreaker.